ENGLEWOOD — Louis Armstrong’s “Wonderful World” played as photos of little Zoe Melo wearing a tiara and baby Kellie Redmann potty training flashed across the computer screen.
After Lemon Bay High School cancelled its in-person graduation, staff quickly worked on a replacement virtual ceremony for the Class of 2020 Manta Rays.
LBHS re-created the ceremony almost as if the seniors and their guests were in the audience. The 80-minute video on the LBHS website includes the tradition of baby photos at the beginning of the ceremony. They are shown on the big screen as seniors walk in to “Pomp and Circumstance.”
Not from a podium, but from her home, senior class president Abigail Turner gave her speech about how the Class of 2020 faced adversity and uncertainty after the coronavirus changed the end of their senior year.
“Unexpected and let down, these words encompass what these last months have delivered to our structured and dynamic lives,” Turner said. “For us seniors, our main priority was getting through the last semester of high school. While we had a brief time experiencing all the events reserved for senior year, we missed the well-deserved recognition and closure with peers and teachers that have been so influential in our success … We must challenge our perception of uncertainty, from one of risk and scarcity to one of abundance and opportunity.”
Senior Bailey Grossenbacher, one of many students featured in a virtual scholarship and awards ceremony in May, said she was nervous about giving a
