Lemon Bay High School Theatre Troupe 257 commences its first season under the guidance of its new theater teacher and producer Sarah Ballard-Richardson with the performance of the classic holiday season favorite.

Attendees are in for a fresh and exciting production that will not disappoint those who long for the ripe nostalgia of a tale which everyone loves.

There will be three evening performances and one matinee. The curtain goes up at 7 p.m., beginning Nov. 21 and continues through Nov. 23, and the final performance at 2 p.m., Nov. 24.

Ticket prices are early holiday gifts for all — priced at $15 for adults; $10 for students; and children 10 and under to be admitted free with a paid adult.

In her debut as producer, Sarah Ballard-Richardson brings her creative production talent and innovative ideas to this superior Troupe 257. You will not want to miss this uniquely new presentation by talented and dedicated students.

For more information, go to www.lbhstheatre.net/tickets.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments