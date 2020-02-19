Lend Me a Tenor

Standing at back, Nick Nichols and Jim Litwin. On couch, from left: Tom Erb (director) Terry Williams, Christina Dickerson and Linda Hawk. Kneeling: N.Chancy Bolo. Couple sitting in foreground: Kathleen Gallagher and Jim Parise

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY LEMON BAY PLAYHOUSE

Lemon Bay Playhouse presents “Lend Me A Tenor” March 4-29, Wednesdays through Sundays.

Written by Ken Ludwig and directed by Tom Erb, this comedy follows Saunders, the general manager of the Cleveland Grand Opera Company, and his adventure with world-famous tenor Tito Morelli.

Known as “Il Stupendo,” the greatest tenor of his generation, Morelli will appear for one night only as Otello.

The star arrives late and, through a series of mishaps, is given a double dose of tranquilizers and passes out. His pulse is so low that Saunders and his assistant, Max, believe he’s dead.

In a frantic attempt to salvage the evening, Saunders persuades Max to get into Morelli’s Otello costume and fool the audience into thinking he’s Il Stupendo.

Max succeeds admirably, but Morelli comes to and gets into his other costume, ready to perform. Now two Otellos are running around in costume and two women are running around in lingerie, each thinking she is with Il Stupendo.

A sensation on Broadway and in London’s West End, this madcap, screwball comedy is guaranteed to leave audiences teary-eyed with laughter.

Tickets are $23 and can be purchased online at lemonbayplayhouse.com or the box office at 941-475-6756.

