Staff Report
For the third production of its 33rd season, the Lemon Bay Playhouse presents “It’s A Wonderful Life,” by Joe Landry. Directed by Jack Rabito, it will run through Dec. 15.
This beloved American holiday classic comes to captivating life as a live 1940s radio broadcast. With the help of an ensemble that brings a few dozen characters to the stage, the story of idealistic George Bailey unfolds as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve.
Richard Blanchard, Mike Gilbert, Jim Walsh, Bob La Salle, Lora Resignato, Kyle Marie and Kathleen Amelia star in “It’s A Wonderful Life.”
Reserved seat tickets are $23. Student tickets are available at $14 each.
