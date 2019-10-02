For the second production of its 33rd season, Lemon Bay Playhouse will present Lying In State, by David C. Hyer. Directed by Ric Goodwin, it will open Oct. 16 and run through Nov. 3. This comedy reflects the age in which we live.
A state senator has died in a ridiculous gun accident, and it has made him a national hero. Everyone is searching for something: the local political leaders are looking for someone to fill his seat, his ex-wife is looking for a bugler to play for his funeral, and a host of other zany characters are looking for love, votes, the right casket, and a purple squirrel named Mel. In all this busy activity, love, politics, and well ... everything is not what they seem.
Information and tickets are available online at www.lemonbayplayhouse.com or by visiting or calling the box office at 941-475-6756 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays and one hour prior to curtain time. Reserved seat tickets are $23. Student tickets are available at $14 each.
