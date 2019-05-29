For the final show of its 32nd season, Lemon Bay Playhouse will present “’Til Beth Do Us Part.” The play was written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooton and is directed by Ron Bupp. The performances will run from June 5-23.
In this side-splitting comic romp about marriage, career-driven Suzannah Hayden needs a lot more help on the home front than she’s getting from her husband, Gibby — a washed-up weatherman who no longer makes his marriage a priority but pretty soon he’ll wish it had been. In comes Beth, Suzannah’s sprightly Southern assistant, and just in time for Suzannah’s boss Celia Carmichael to fly in for an impromptu business meeting. Whether you’re married, single, rethinking your divorce or currently being controlled by someone up to no good, you’re sure to enjoy this family-friendly, laugh-out-loud comedy.
Information and tickets are available online at www.lemonbayplay house.com or by visiting or calling the box office at 941-475-6756 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays and one hour prior to curtain time. Reserved seat tickets are $20 each. Student tickets are available at $14 each. Group sales tickets are available at a reduced cost. For information about group sales only, call 941-474-9610.
Lemon Bay Playhouse is at 96 W. Dearborn St., in Englewood. For more information, call 941-475-6756.
