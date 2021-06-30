ENGLEWOOD — After more than a year without shows, Lemon Bay Playhouse recently presented an enhanced staged reading of “Grandma’s Murder Club”.
Two sold-out readings marked the return of the Playhouse and the beginning of its 2021-22 season.
“Welcome back to theater,” playwright Kathy McSteen said.
McSteen wrote “Grandma’s Murder Club” as an adaptation of the 2017 movie “Bad Grandmas,” by Srikant Chellappa and Jack Snyder.
After two weeks of constant rehearsal at the playhouse, the cast performed in full costume on a complete set — but with scripts.
A staged reading is a part of new-play development. It has all of the elements of a full-play production but without memorizing all of the lines.
And after the performance, the audience had the opportunity to provide valuable feedback. Comments included everything from the plot to the portrayal of the characters.
The feedback was intended to help the cast and crew tweak everything before putting on a full-fledged production.
However, their first performance kept the audience continuously laughing and invested in the three grandmothers, Mimi, Bobbi and Coralee.
The audience followed along as the grandmothers, played by Judy Tilley, Judy Glynn and Trish Campbell, got caught up in a murder ... or two.
Narrated by Mimi’s grandson, Colby, the play leads the audience through a series of unfortunate events involving a body in a freezer, escaping bad guys and a detective hot on their trail.
The dialogue was full of Florida jokes and innuendos that were met with lots of laughter.
Though the play is targeted to an older crowd, anyone who can watch an R-rated movie will enjoy the funny scenes with the mischievous grandmothers.
The grandmothers were not the only stars of the performance, however. The multiple characters played by Tyler Colfer and Logan Light stood out.
Both Colfer and Light showed their acting capabilities through jumping from one character to another.
Colfer especially did an amazing job of switching between the narrator, bad guy Harry Blevins and other, smaller roles, including a receptionist.
Not only did he morph from character to character, but Colfer’s costumes only changed slightly to show the differences in who he was portraying.
Light, on the other hand, played two very different characters: Bobbi’s mean stepson and Stan, a goofy repairman who works alongside Harry Blevins.
He made the switches effortlessly, with great facial expressions, specifically while portraying Stan.
While some minor changes still need to be made, the performance of “Grandma’s Murder Club” was executed well by the cast and made for an entertaining and comedic murder plot.
