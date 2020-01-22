Lemon Bay High School’s Students of the Month for December were named. They are freshmen Ella Extejt and Justin Brady, sophomores Brianna Lamb and Jax Mendelsohn, juniors Monserrat Aguilera and Victor Fazler, and seniors Kellie Redmann and Craig Conlon. The students are pictured with LBHS Principal Bob Bedford.
