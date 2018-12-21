ENGLEWOOD — One hundred years ago a group of Englewood women saw a need in the community and determined they needed to form the Lemon Bay Mother’s Club.
It was the young community’s first service club, and though the members changed its name to the Lemon Bay Woman’s Club, the membership have maintained an unbroken streak of serving Englewood for a full century.
In their earliest days, the club’s members provided books and a piano for Englewood’s students who had neither. After they dedicated their iconic clubhouse at Maple and Cocoanut in 1926, they were the host of countless meetings of Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts and Brownies, of the Fire Department Auxiliary, the first American Legion, Lions Club and the Order of the Eastern Star and the first Garden Club. Ten of the community’s churches were started in the clubhouse, and it was Englewood’s main polling place on Election Days for 27 years.
As part of their yearlong Centennial Celebration, the club held a dinner at the Hills Restaurant at Rotonda Golf & Country Club on Oct. 27. The members and their guests raised a toast to 100 years of service to the Englewood Community.
For more about the club, visit the club at 51 N. Maple St., Englewood, call 941-474-9762 or visit www.lemonbay womansclub.com.
