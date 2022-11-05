Judy Allen is the consummate adventure traveler.
Her most recent trips have taken her to the Galapagos for a cruise and most recently, Madagascar to see lemurs. In February she will to to Patagonia (aka the bottom of the world in South America) and then a few months later, to Mongolia in East Asia.
With friend Jane Mahler as her traveling companion, her most-recent adventure began and ended with three flights on Delta from Fort Myers to Madagascar, via Atlanta and Paris. It took a total of 30-35 hours, Allen said.
The friends were on yet another tour with BJ Graf and Lauren Rathvon, founders of RetreaTours which offers adventure travel to places one might consider off the beaten path. Such places often have more beaten paths than paved roads and, during rainy seasons, no real roads at all.
Married in 2012, Graf and Rathvon had quit their day jobs to found the company which offers carbon-neutral small-group tours all over the world.
As veteran travelers with BJ and Lauren, Allen and Mahler were invited to be part of a select group of eight "guinea pigs" to visit the lemurs of Madagascar on what would be a prototype tour. The company would use the comments of these travelers to design
"We saw 25 different varieties of lemurs," Allen said. "There are more than 100 varieties."
But there was far more to see on this safari-style trip. They would venture for hours over dirt roads that for many months of the year are impassable. They would stay in accommodations that were the best to be had wherever they stayed but not necessarily of the four- or five-star variety one might find at a Four Seasons, Ritz Carlton or Aman Resort in other places.
On at least one occasion, they would travel over those dirt roads for an entire day, Allen said.
They were with experts in adventure travel and like-minded adventurers on a trek to see far more than all those lemurs, while serving as test tourists for what was a prototype adventure, organized by ReTrea Tours.
BJ is an expert in "green Building, has a masters in education and ran an import shop in Sarasota, among other things mentioned on the company web site. Lauren is a "Board Certified Doctor of Oriental Medicine and Acupuncture Physician, was a college instructor of the same subjects and frequented that import shop in Sarasota.
Married in 2012, they have been on the road since 2013, returning to the US for a few days each year "to restock our suitcases and load up on Chipotle burrito bowls," he said on the company web site.
They lead tours most of the year, with a month or so in one spot to catch up on paper work and plan new projects.
"I am interested in the places they travel," Allen said. "If you want to add a week, they will arrange it."
The eight travelers were on a longer than normal trip - four weeks - and they were with BJ and Loren and a full-time tour guide. At the end of the trip they would be asked to complete a questionnaire about what to keep on the schedule and what to cut.
"We were guinea pigs," Allen said. "The guide was a university professor responsible for training all the guides for all the tour groups in the country.
"He was a wealth of information. He knew everything - the economy and the education system, the animals and being a tour guide in Madagascar.
"He spoke Malagass, English and one other language."
American tourists were in the minority. Instead there were many from India, Europe and Japan, Allen said.
"This was a fam (familiarization) tour and I was just honored to be part of it. I have been on four of their tours and have two more booked."
They often stayed in safari-style tents with private bathrooms and hard floors but stayed in hotels when in cities.
"They (hotels) were very nice by their standards but not by American standards," Allen said. 'There were frogs in the toilets sometimes because they like cool water and once, a 'walking stick' in the shower." (According to scinews.com, the bugs are native to Madagascar - "a non-poison bug that looks like a stick.")
Before the trip she was able to visit a lemur habitat east of Venice. Of the lemurs they saw in Madagascar, Allen said she had seen all but three.
And so it began
Aug. 9, After flights from Fort Myers to Atlanta to Paris, they finally landed at Ivato (TNR) International Airport in Madagascar. They spent the first night in the Hotel Tamboho Suite. Day two was dedicated to learning about the country and included a city tour of the architecture and a visit to a local market.
The next day a city tour of Ambohimanga, the cradle of the Merina monarchy and another place to learn more of the history of this island.
There would be much to learn on this "fam" (familiarization) trip. The itinerary brings to mind a very old (1969) film, "It it's Tuesday This Must be Belgium." Imagine seeing all of Europe in six or seven days which was the premise of that film. It also is the premise of "fam trips."
In Allen's case, her fascination with lemurs and travel provided the perfect opportunity to see most of this island country and what turned out to be some 25 lemurs while traveling with a small group of like-minded people and the best possible guides for such an adventure. Unlike most fam trips, this one lasted four weeks and would include one stay at a special resort for four nights, not one night.
Yet all was not lemurs and rain forests. It also was hours of car travel on roads that were only passable because they were not there in the rainy season. Some stays were in tents although tents made to be as nice as possible. Most of al, this adventure offered the chance to see all those lemurs, splendid scenery, native handicafts and more.
By day five, "more" included Centre ValBio, "an advanced research facility that exists in a rainforest," Judy said. "It is located at the edge of a waterfall, overlooking the Ramomafana rainforest."
Yet for Allen and her friend and travel companion, Jane Mahler, Lemurs were the main draw. They had prepared with a private tour of the Lemur Conservation Foundation in Myakka City in July. Their guide in Myakka City was Deborah Millman, the center's director.
In Madagascar, which is famous for its vast variety of lemurs (100-plus species), they would see 25 species including Allen's favorites "the black and white Ruff, Red Ruff, the dancing Sifakas and the Indri, the largest of the lemurs."
They would take rikshaws, visit handicraft workshops and meet crafters throughout the country. They would stay in tents albeit very nice tents and in the best hotels although the country as no Amans nor Ritz-Carltons.
In the big cities, the average monthly salary is about $70, Allen said, "and far less in the countryside. The largest monetary bill is equivalent to out $5 bill. If an item costs less than $5, it is most likely that the seller will not have enough money for change."
They would eat plenty of Malagasy food and even attend a cooking class.
They would sip a traditional ceremonial liquor, visit many national parks and go from place to place via everything from jeeps to planes.
Allen said it was "common for families to have 5-6 children" and post-covid, "it is likely that we were the first white people that some of the youngest children have seen."
By the ninth day, the had reached the capital city and would overnight at the Hotel Le Relais des Plateaux, take that cooking class and prepare for a flight the following day to Morondava, visit the Krandy Reserve and see baobab trees, take a night walk to see noctural animalas and sleep at the Hotel Relais du Kirindy for two nights, to night walks, some day walks and visit a private forest.
Two nights at the Hotel Le Soleil des Tsingy will allow time to explore another forest, a ride to Bekopaka to see the World Heritage site, Tsingys of Bemaraha over another road in bad condition, something not too rare on Madagascar, where the rainy season is longer than the dry season.
The next few days will be in the west part of the country to see the Baobab trees, witness sunrise at Baobab Alley and then fly back to the capital city in order to get to Ivato International Airport and time for a swim in the pool at the Hotel Le Relais des Plateaux before a day discovering reptiles, amphibians and mammals all living together on an exotic farm.
Then three days discovering the Andasible rainforest the most famous rain forest on the island before heading back to the capital city for a night, then a flight to Masoala to stay in the Masoala Lodge for four nights.
But first a village in which all 600 residents are descended from one man. It was yet another village accessible via rough roads and accessible only during the dry months.
"The people live in small bamboo thatched roof huts with dirt floors. Farming is done with only a shovel and zebu (cow) power. Selling produce and hand-woven goods at the local market, miles away, is their mainstay. "Zebu transport the goods on woven carts with wooden wheels."
And so the end is near
During the final week, at the Masoala Forest Lodge Allen also was able to meet artist Jessie Jordan whose art work she had admired at the center in Myakka City. It turned out that Jordan is now working as manager of the lodge. This lodge is unlike a typical American lodge.
To get there involved a flight to the Masoala Airport and a boat ride to the lodge which is accessible only by foot or by boat. The trip took four hours "but the reward was worth it," Allen said. They arrived on August 31 and did not depart until Sept. 4. The lodge proved to be a nice vacation destination where they could think about all they had seen while seeing a few more lemurs in a luxury tented lodge that can accommodate no more than 14 guests.
A visit to the lodge web site, naturalworldsafaris.com/africa/madagascar/masoala-forest-lodge, can merely hint at the experience to be found at this place which one can reach only on foot or by boat. According to the site, accommodations consist of "seven luxury palm-thatched tree-houses elevated on stilted wooden platforms, providing uninterrupted views of the forest canopy and sea. The private en-suite bathrooms have hot water, and there are also verandas on each tent with uninterrupted views of the forest and a hammock to lounge in."
This is a place to stay more than one night. Fortunately for these fam trippers, they were able to stay there from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4
In talking with Allen about her adventure, it seemed that on many days, transportation was over roads that were not paved and subject to flooding during the rainy season. Good research and reputable tour planners are important when traveling to such places. Allen seems to have found them as well as off-the-beaten-path tours at Retrea Tours.
One of the trip highlights was Andasibe National Park (rain forest area).
"We stayed in a famous lodge that is one of the few ethical places where lemurs interact with the guests and the national park was teeming with wildlife," Judy said.
The hotel web site describes its infinity edge pool, two massage rooms and the likelihood of being awakened by "the singing of the Indri Indri, a kind a lemurs that can only be found here, in the park of Andasibe.
"The hotel is considered one of the most exclusive boutique lodges in Madagascar (ranked in the top 50 lodges in all of Africa."
"There are 100+ species of lemurs endemic to, and spread throughout Madagascar," Allen said. "During our month-long stay we spotted about 25 species, with my favorites being the Black and White Ruff, Red Ruff, the 'dancing' Sifakas and the Indri, the largest of the lemurs and whose communal song is loud and unique. Even heard in the distance, it put smiles on all our faces as we hiked searching for more of them.)
"The Malagasy economy is such that in the big city, the average monthly salary is about $70, and far less in the countryside. The largest monetary bill is equivalent to our $5 bill. If an item costs less than $5, it is most likely that the seller will not have enough money for change.
"The Malagasy people are warm and welcoming, and it is common for families to have 5-6 children. With tourism just now resuming post-covid, it is likely that we were the first white people that some of the youngest children have seen. They watched us with much curiosity and wonder.)
"The Baobabs trees are truly spectacular with their massive trunk girth of up to 46 feet and Medusa-like branches spreading chaotically atop. They can live 1,000 years. Baobab is known as the tree of life as it behaves like a giant succulent with up to 80 percent of its trunk made up of water, while the hollow center of an old baobab provides valuable shelter.
"Sunset in Baobab Alley on Madacasar's west coast is as popular as sunset at the jetty."
Allen and her fellow travelers had the opportunity to see far more of Madagascar than most visitors will ever see on this fam trip. It will be interesting to see what is kept by RetreaTours for what will be the newest addition to its roster of tours to some of the world's most unusual and/or iconic places.
And to think the company all stems from an import store on St. Armands Circle and its owner/importer and a customer.
As for the potential Madagascar tour, Allen's import will play an important part of that that tour will contain - or not.
"Some I didn't like because of long rides on dirt roads yet it was worth it.
"I am just glad I got to experience all of it," Allen said. "When they put it together it will be two or three weeks."
