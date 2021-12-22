SARASOTA — “Lights in Bloom: An Open-Air Holiday Light Show” returns to Marie Selby Botanical Gardens’ Downtown Sarasota campus for the holidays.
But with tickets selling quickly through both Selby Gardens’ website and its Welcome Center, purchasing tickets early is strongly advised.
Lights in Bloom features more than two million lights illuminating the gardens and walkways throughout the 15-acre site. This iconic holiday experience will be presented on 20 select nights through Sunday, Jan. 2.
“Lights in Bloom transforms our Downtown Sarasota campus into a holiday wonderland and a wonderful place to gather outdoors with friends and family,” said Jennifer Rominiecki, president & CEO of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens. “We’re seeing this annual tradition’s appeal in just how quickly tickets have been selling. We encourage guests to secure their tickets now to ensure they can join the fun this year.”
The much-loved light show includes annual favorites like a field of antlered pink flamingos dubbed “Florida reindeer,” a winding 180-foot-long Caterpillar Tunnel, and an inspiring “Wishing Tree” to which visitors can tie colored ribbons with their handwritten wishes.
Among new displays and innovations is a soaring “rain banyan” streaming colorful lights from high up in its canopy. Diving, lighted dolphins have joined the lovable manatees in the lagoon behind historic Payne Mansion.
Colorfully detailed video is projected onto the Children’s Rainforest waterfall this year in addition to the Selby House. And the ever-popular butterfly lights have fittingly flown into the Butterfly Garden.
In addition to the lights, guests can enjoy a signature holiday photo opportunity, children’s arts and crafts, face painting, balloon art, and more. Food and beverages are available for purchase, including a cash bar.
Selby Gardens offers several admission options for Lights in Bloom. General admission starts at 6 p.m., while an early entry ticket offers access at 5 p.m.
On Dec. 18, a special “Selby Experience” option includes reserved parking, early entry, food and drinks. The Gardens close at 9 p.m. each night during Lights in Bloom.
For pricing and to purchase tickets, go to selby.org.
Lights in Bloom is currently in the running for USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice award for Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights in the country.
In 2019, Lights in Bloom finished ninth in the national competition.
“This family friendly experience has become a must-do holiday tradition in Sarasota,” Rominiecki said. “We love to give our members and other guests reasons to return to both of our campuses, and Lights in Bloom is a perfect example. Be sure get your tickets today if you would like to enjoy this year’s show.”
Rominiecki was referring to Selby Gardens and Historic Spanish Point.
Marie Selby Botanical Gardens is a 15-acre site on Sarasota Bay. Once the home of Marie and William Selby, the gardens are at 1534 Mound St., in Sarasota, with the entrance from Palm Avenue.
It is open daily from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. except on certain holidays and with extended evening hours for special events such as the current Lights in Bloom event, which continues to Jan. 2.
For more information, call 941-366-5731 or visit selby.org.
