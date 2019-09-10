Beginning Thursday, 22 restaurants in Englewood are offering a $13 lunches and $25 three-course dinners with dessert during the Englewood Chamber of Commerce’s Let’s Eat! Englewood promotion. The restaurant week lasts through Sept. 26. For a complete list of restaurants and many menus, visit LetsEatEnglewood.com.

