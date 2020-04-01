Many of us have been in the habit of venturing out each Monday to listen to Kitt Moran and the Mike Moran Trio at Allegro Bistro and George DeJong, Greg Wollaston and Chris Smith (the Broadway Knights) at Norma Jean’s or other spots around this area.
For me the last night to see the Knights or any other of our favorites was Friday, March 13, as all restaurants closed.
I can still get my chicken Caesar salad or slice of pizza with tomatoes and spinach to go at Luna, Pad Thai to go at Thai Bistro, barbecue and other treats at Gold Rush and my breakfast croissant sandwich at Burger King. I can even have food delivered from N’tino’s and Applebees and others.
Broadway Knights
Thanks to the Broadway Knights, and especially to George Dejong’s wife Barbara Wagner, I can even have the Broadway Knights come to my home.
The March 24 performance is still viewable to the public on Facebook, via George DeJong or Greg Wollaston’s Facebook page.
Broadway Knights, the trio, was scheduled to perform another Living Room Concert Live! recently. Viewers were to be able to watch via Facebook live stream (George DeJong or Greg Wollaston) and also on You Tube, live streaming as “Broadway Knights.”
Thanks to PayPal there is even a virtual tip jar so I can make a contribution to the musicians. I have used PayPal for several transactions over the years and nothing could be easier. Just enter your credit card information in the secure website and you can easily “pay the pipers.”
Barbara said they had viewers from all over the U.S. and not just Venice recently.
Anyone with access to Facebook can watch. Just go to the George DeJong or Greg Wollaston page on Facebook.
Barbara said that the audience that first night indicated that “music is a healing force we all need right now, and that even via the Internet, people appreciate having live music available.
“With live streaming, the broadcast was interactive: people could comment and make requests, and George and Greg were aware of most of the feedback as it was happening. The perfect solution to an imperfect situation. And, musicians able to continue doing what they love.
“My living room never ‘sounded’ better. I was thrilled to have it take place right between my couch and my curio cabinet.”
I was even happier and thanks to my Powerbook and the Internet I can have the Broadway Knights entertain me at home, safe from that awful virus that is out and about in the world right now.
Barbara said she is working to put that first broadcast on YouTube.
As for the virtual tip jar — just be sure to use the characters as shown (upper and lower case etc.) — PayPal. Me/gdj313. It is easy and secure.
While I won’t be able to see you there during future performances, I will be on my Powerbook and encourage you to join me for a great virtual concert by the Broadway Knights on Facebook. Sign on to Facebook and then go to George DeJong or Greg Wollaston, sit back and enjoy the music. If you make a request such as Henry the VIII, it is likely to be granted. And I will grin from ear to ear as that is one of my favorite songs.
George was the keyboardist with Peter Noone and Herman’s Hermits for about 12 years and he knows all of that group’s music.
I know that because I interviewed George for the Venice Gondolier so many years ago. I felt as though I was at a live Hermits’ concert because he played so much of their music on his keyboard in his house right here in Venice during the interview. We are so lucky to have the talent we do in this town.
Kitt Moran and her musicians are more proof. A story about Kitt and her fabulous background as a professional singer with Merv Griffith and others in New York and New Jersey and on cruise ships and more, led to her gaining another fan.
I have been going to her performances ever since I finally heeded the suggestion of Laura Welch, possibly her biggest fan. Story suggestions come from many places and people.
Kitt is painting her days away currently while being home to avoid the wicked COVID-19 pandemic.
Change is constant
Meanwhile, we at the Gondolier are pedaling as fast as we can to keep up with the seemingly hour-by-hour changes mandated by the government and health authorities to somehow put a stop to this virus and get us more quickly back to normal.
It seems that no sooner do we write something when along comes a newer press release to change that. Now that so much has been shut down, there will be much less news of that sort, but I know there will still be some changes mandated for how we must deal with the virus now and in the future.
The goal is to have far fewer deaths than occurred with other health threats such as the 1918 Spanish flu and even polio, which left far too many scars back when I was in elementary school.
This time around we have even more healthcare workers doing their thing to halt and hopefully even cure it, plus government departments to help deal with the huge financial toll taken on most everyone and every company in these trying times.
Support your local businesses and arts organizations any way you can. If you don’t, many of these places you have loved to visit may not make it. So order some meals to be delivered and buy some tickets for the coming season at Venice Theatre, Venice Symphony, Venice Concert Band and any other venue you enjoy. Join the Venice Art Center now if you are not already a member. Plan to take some lessons there or at the theater or another venue as soon as authorities give the “All clear.”
Donate what you can to the food bank and The Salvation Army and related groups that are doing so much for so many right now. Who knows? Any one of us might need their help at some point. It is up to us to do what we can when we can.
For now, stay home but keep in touch with your friends via phone or Facebook or email. Get outside for some much-needed exercise and fresh air but pay attention to social distancing for the safety of you and everyone else.
When you go grocery shopping, consider the workers, who are risking their own health to keep the shelves stocked with the things you need. If you suspect you have been in contact with someone who might have contracted the virus, do not enter these stores, as you might contaminate everything you touch, from tomatoes to cereal boxes. Instead, have your groceries delivered and left outside your door.
The more safety measures we all take, the sooner this may be over and we can get back to going to concerts and the theater and art shows and picnics at the beach or in the parks, concerts at the gazebo and fishing at the pier, dining in our favorite restaurants and shopping for all the things we really need to try on before we buy. (What looks good on the hangar might not be so great in the mirror.)
Meanwhile, thanks for supporting your community paper. Share with us photos of what you are doing to stay busy and healthy. Most of all — be well.
