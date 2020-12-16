Andre Sowerby-Thomas is FPL’s Home, Business and Energy Solutions and Ask the Expert residential expert. He is based in FPL’s central Broward County office and has been with the company for 15 years. Andre helps customers improve their energy efficiency, consumption and lower their home/business energy costs. Andre also leads the safety culture of his business unit. In his free time, Andre enjoys listening to music, spending time with his family, renovating his home, jet skiing and playing video games.