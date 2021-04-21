As they so often do, the French have a saying for what could be transpiring in Sarasota County over the next several months: "The more things change, the more they remain the same."
Or perhaps you prefer the old bromide about history repeating itself.
Either way, longtime residents can be excused for having a feeling of deja vu after Tuesday's County Commission meeting.
An update on the delay in the availability of 2020 Census date, needed for a potential reapportionment of districts, morphed into a rehash of the referendum a few years ago approving a switch to single-member districts.
It was an experiment voters had also approved about 25 years ago — and then almost immediately had a change of heart about.
All the elections after that were at large — until last year.
The commissioners took turns on Tuesday relating stories of speaking with constituents — former constituents, technically — who questioned being able to vote in only one commission race — and not theirs — after years of voting in all of them.
It was the change to single-member districts, the commissioners explained. It's not what the people want to hear, they said.
“Not one of those people walks away very happy. They are upset,” Commission Chair Al Maio said Tuesday. “I’m still waiting for that person who says he or she is happy with single-member districts. And I’m never going to meet that person, because they can’t possibly be happy about getting to vote for just one commissioner.”
It seems likely some people can be, since the switch was the result of a citizen initiative. Happy people just wouldn't be complaining.
Kindra Muntz, president of the Sarasota Alliance for Fair Elections, which led the drive for single-member districts, said they did their job.
“In 2020, for the first time in decades, qualified local candidates of both major political parties had the ability to compete to represent their district to serve on the County Commission,” Muntz wrote in an email. “Returning to at-large elections, with the vast cost of campaigning countywide, would ensure that only developer-backed candidates chosen by the current county commissioners can win, and the voices of the people will once again be silenced.”
The Democrats did run candidates in all three County Commission races in November. None won, though that's not a disproof of Muntz' point.
We do note, though, that in the race for the District 5 seat the "establishment" candidate, Ron Cutsinger, of Englewood, defeated Alice White, of North Port, the county's biggest city.
The fact is, there's no "right" way to do this.
Elect commissioners at large and the voters will feel they have a broader say in county government. Elect them by district and the voters will feel that the commissioner from their district will need to pay closer attention to them.
We tend to feel that voting for more people is better than voting for fewer. There's a point at which that becomes unwieldy — the state Legislature, for example — but we think it's preferable at the local level.
The commissioners want the Charter Review Board to take a look at returning to at-large elections. A referendum would tell us what the voters think.
