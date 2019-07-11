Editor:
There is a crisis at the border, but don’t be fooled by President Trump. It’s America’s fault, not the migrants.
We treat people who are fleeing desperate circumstances like criminals just because they weren’t fortunate enough to be born in the United States. These migrants come to America for help, and all we do is hurt them more. We’ve separated families, locked children in cages, and failed to provide for their basic needs.
The president falsely tries to convince us that these people are criminals who are destroying this country, but we are the ones destroying this country. America is based on a set of shared values, but as we see in our immigration policies these values are being thrown aside.
Migrant children do not hurt us, the politicians, and people who fail to stand up for our values do. The only thing that will bring down America is the abandonment of our values, not migrants seeking a better life.
Daniel Schwarz
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.