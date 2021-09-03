I don’t know if Trump would have done any better but, I do know, he wouldn’t have done any worse.
Thank you media for covering up for Hidin' Joe Biden when he was running. Thank you Jill for knowingly allowing your incompetent husband to become the nation’s chief executive even though you knew he wasn’t up to it. Thank you Trump-haters for being clueless and voting for this loser. Thank you to those that stayed home and allowed this to happen.
Of course, it’s all Trump’s fault for negotiating a withdrawal with the Taliban. It’s amazing how Joe overturned virtually everything that Trump did, but agreed it was time to withdraw from Afghanistan. Newsflash Joe – After 20 years virtually everybody in American agreed that it was time to leave Afghanistan. The challenge was how you leave without getting people murdered and losing billions of dollars in military equipment that will later be used against us.
So America, you got the government you elected. And now - loss of American and Afghan lives, higher gas and food prices, open border policy, Covid Mania, U.S. insecurity, dependency on government, global loss of American trust and prestige, military’s loss of trust, and the American people's loss of trust.
This guy has ruined the country for the next 20-30 years and the people that surround him will be just as bad. 2022 can’t come soon enough.
God Bless America, and I hope we can survive this.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.