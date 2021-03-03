Editor:
In response to a letter to the editor of Feb. 17, I could not let another day go by without offering my thoughts as a so-called "an enabler of President Trump."
In President Biden's first month in office, he has done more harm to our country than good. With the stroke of a pen, he has issued numerous executive orders to include, but not limited to, doing away with the Keystone XL pipeline, causing thousands to lose their jobs, increasing pollution and this creating a ripple effect.
He has canceled fracking and drilling on federal land. Now, he is going to allow 25,000 illegals into the United States. We have no idea how many of these people have been vaccinated against COVID or may be bringing COVID and possibly other diseases into the U.S., yet he wants to close state line into Florida. The taxpayers will be funding their presence.
Unbelievable! We can't even care for our homeless or veterans. He has suspended construction of the border wall, but allows for a wall around the Capitol and White House.
He rejoined the Paris Climate Accord. He reversed President Trump's terrorist ban on entry to the U.S. Does this make you feel more secure? Please don't forget 9/11. He is now including illegal aliens and other non-citizens in the U.S. Census, thereby increasing Representatives to the U.S. Congress in Sanctuary states.
He has established 'civil' rights of biological males to participate in female sports and use female showers and restrooms. Pathetic!
In conclusion, we Trumpers are not the enemy. We loved our president, our country, our flag and most of all, his policies. He did great things for the American people.
Pamela S. Cleveland
Rotonda West
