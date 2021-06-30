Biden is always putting America last

Editor:

As a third-generation retired iron worker born in New Haven, Connecticut always voted Democrat and never had time for politics. I was a follower. Then I retired.

I’m sorry folks could not vote for Hillary Clinton and our current president is in my view brain dead. The people had so much hatred for Donald Trump that they voted in this guy and a laughing, giggling little girl for a vice president.

Joe Biden is doing everything he can to put America last. Someone please point out one positive thing this guy has done for America. Do the people know that Joe Biden graduated at the top of his class in law school. Do the people know that he graduated with three degrees. Do the people know that he was on a full scholarship.

If you believe that then you’re as big an idiot as he is

Randall Mazeiko

Port Charlotte

