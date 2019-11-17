Editor:
The latest claim (lie) from the man-child in the White House, Ivanka has created 14 million jobs. Where are they? According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the first 33 months of this presidency has produced 6,166,000 jobs.
Compare that to the last 33 months of Obama's presidency when 7,023,000 jobs were created. I guess her factories where workers are paid pennies a day are booming with activity. Although anyone with more than a fifth grade education can see that 7,023,000 is more than 6,166,000, the brain dead still fall in goose step behind the Hitler wannabe.
Joseph A. Del Bonis
Rotonda West
