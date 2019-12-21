Editor:
A question.
The Constitution of the United States makes no claim of its infallibility. Indeed, it contains provisions for making amendments to change it. One amendment was duly passed and then somewhat later another amendment was duly passed to negate that amendment. Oops! Both amendments now appear in the Constitution.
The Constitution establishes a system of checks and balances among the various branches of the government. No branch is declared infallible or free of being observed and examined by the other branches or by the people of the nation as a whole.
In our complicated system, allegations can be presented, examined, investigated, and, when necessary, presented for trial, appeals and review under the law. In the end, some allegations are confirmed, others not. This system works reasonably well.
Today, our entire system is being challenged as never before. One branch, the Executive, is claiming rights, powers and privileges beyond anything seen before. The chief executive is asserting freedom from due oversight by other branches of the government not only for himself as an individual but also for all those departments and agencies, and their employees under his authority as he chooses. He further manipulates his office for personal financial and political gain domestically and abroad, endangering the security of our country as he does so.
Shall we have one man free to rule us as the mood strikes him or shall we be a nation of free people governing ourselves under the law?
Theodore L. Zawistowski
Port Charlotte
