Editor:
A recent letter in the paper about the Trump Boat Parade made me laugh.
Her complaint, about pollution by the Trump Boat Parade was so vague ... she never mentioned the kind of pollution. Was it ice cream, beer cans, remnants from fireworks, cigarettes or maybe even cut grass clippings? (That is a whole topic in itself.)
Then by paragraph two the true meaning of her complaint shows through. She is a die heart Democrat and uses the boat parade to tell us that.
What a shame she chooses to pick a vague topic to attack a political party. It is apparent she lives in the Isles and I wonder what she is doing to improve our water quality in the canals and improve our slice of paradise. Has she raised the flag on grass clippings that foul our canals daily? I bet not because by sunset they have sunk to the bottom.
Mike Gilger
Punta Gorda Isles
