Editor:
I'm amazed by the number of United States citizens who are bewitched by Donald Trump. He has cast his magic spell and his supporters have become a zombie army.
His speech at the National Prayer Breakfast should have been conciliatory, but all he could do is set a bad example for our children and the rest of the world.
Just because he was acquitted doesn't mean he is not guilty. Many criminals walk away because they are able to manipulat the system.
What's embarrassing is to see the Far Right grovel at the feet of the new messiah and his angelic host. What they couldn't accomplish through prayer and dependence on God they are trying to solve by political means. This will come back to bite them later on.
People need to understand that the country and the Constitution are more important than any individual or party.
Armando Seda
Punta Gorda
