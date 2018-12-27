Editor:
As a member of the Pickleball community, my thanks go to the Punta Gorda City Council for the support that they have shown us over the past several years, working together to provide improvements to accommodate the explosive growth of our sport to residents and tourists alike.
I was unable to attend the Dec. 23 special meeting of the City Council, but again, I would like to thank those council members who called for this meeting, understanding the need for all residents to be heard.
While the outcome was a very reasonable compromise, the comments by Councilman Cummings, which your newspaper partially publicized, showed extreme disrespect to his fellow council members, the mayor, the city manager, the city attorney and the residents of our community. Accusations were flying of savagery, barbarity, which lead to phenomena such as lynchings, Nazism and genocide. These, along with his other rants, are unacceptable from an elected city official.
City of Punta Gorda personnel rules appear to exempt elected officials. However, one would think that those elected officials would at least outwardly try to set an example in leadership. An employee can face disciplinary action for "discourteous, insulting, abusive, or inflammatory language toward the public or co-workers." It would be hard for anyone to argue that Councilman Cummings comments didn't cover every part of that.
I would hope and suggest that appropriate action would be taken in the form of forfeiture, a reprimand or censure for his unprofessional conduct.
Dave Killingsworth
Punta Gorda
