Our (Punta Gorda) city manager, Howard Kunik, wrote a clear, concise email response to me on Oct. 25:
"On behalf of the Council members, I wish to respond to your email about land development regulations as recommended in the Master Plan. I previously sent you a response on this matter but I will expand on that. On November 6 City Council will decide whether to accept the Master Plan or not, and if they do whether to have staff negotiate a contract with Dover Kohl to revise the land developments regulations as they recommend in the Plan. Their idea is to regulate height by stories not feet and to put in place form based codes. This is fully explained in the Plan. How many feet per story is a decision to be made by the developer. City Council can accept that or decide to set a maximum height level per zoning area. That decision will be made in a public discussion at a Council meeting. Hope this helps."
City Marketplace: If I were a developer, it sounds like I could build a seven-story building with 15 feet or 20 feet per story plus bonus. We are talking about 105 feet or maybe 140 feet plus bonus as long as it conforms to form-based codes for our small downtown section of our city.
Please, City Council, our maximum building height for downtown must be defined by you in feet, not stories.
Howard, thank you, for your service to our Punta Gorda.
Patricia Niles
Punta Gorda
