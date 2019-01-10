Editor:
I am amazed yet again by a writer's propensity to blame President Trump for everything.
In this case, a writer in Wednesday's letters section says President Trump shows "an unconscionable lack of concern for government employees."
I guess they fail, as is usually the case, to recognize that negotiations are two-way and that Democrats are obstructing the negotiation like petulant children. They do not want to negotiate, they want to dictate.
Gregg Higgins
North Port
