A born and bred Virginian, I believe in the positivity of anger. I often comment that "if it weren't for a bunch of angry Virginians, we all still might be British subjects." I truly respect the right of all Americans to peacefully protest, disagree, show empathy, and advocate for change. It's the heart of democracy.
Using violence and vandalism are self-defeating, distracts from the goal at hand, and leads to more confusion and fear.
I've thought about what strategies might make things more positive. Here's my take.
1. More cultural diversity training for law enforcement. Employ community policing to the fullest extent possible. Do away with neck holds. When someone says "I can't breathe," listen to them.
2. Additional training in stress/anger management classes... starting in elementary school.
3. We all need to work together to resist the fight or flight impulse when people are arrested.
4. Form a community coalition, hold human services summits to focus on this issue and to be solution focused to set up more education strategies, which can lead to institutional changes. Education is learning, and when learning occurs, so does change. I raise my hand.
5. Expand your circle of friends. Make friends with someone who doesn't look like you. Be a problem solver.
6. Together is better, and also in the words of Dr. King, "it's always the right time to do what's right. Next time you think 'American,' what does he or she look like? It looks like all of us..."
Linda Harrison
Port Charlotte
