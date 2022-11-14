A recent letter (10/22) would be funny if it weren’t based on factless information. The writer’s first statement is “Remember when inflation was low.”
Here’s where the facts come into play: Inflation is a worldwide problem eg. (all numbers from 9/22) U.S. 8.2%, U.K 8.8%, Germany 10.0%, Italy 9.4%, Sweden 9.8% Canada 7.0%, Spain 10.5%. All countries are experiencing a spike in inflation.
Next statement was “gas was cheap.” This one I think my 12-year-old grandson knows the answer to. Crude oil is a worldwide commodity and is sold on the world market.
The world is experiencing a supply and demand problem, eg. prices per gallon Hong Kong $10.97, Norway $9.64, Denmark $9.32, Germany $7.25, Sweden $5.80, Spain $6.56, Israel $7.07.
Next the “Border,” the go-to issue for his team. The border issues have been around since its inception and more recently since the 1970s.
From the Texas Tribune, “Federal authorities on pace to make more than 2.3 million arrests during fiscal year ending 9/22.” A little research on the subject by the writer would show him certain U.S. industries are part of the problem, seeking cheap labor.
The countries they are fleeing is the second part of the problem. The third part is this country’s convoluted, confusing and outdated laws that neither party can seem to fix.
Regarding his statement “stopping our oil production,” the major oil companies are reporting record profits from $8.45 billion to $17.9 billion. Their profits soar in a volatile market so there is no incentive to increase production.
So, according to the writer, the Democrats have this all-reaching ability to control the markets in all the other countries in the world. Who knew?
