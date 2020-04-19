Editor:
Why haven't local and state media demanded information on serious COVID-19 questions such as:
1) Expected percentage of population to be infected both in the state and counties?
2) How many of these are estimated to need hospitalization — state and local?
3) How many ICU beds will be needed, state and local, and how many are now available?
4) How many ventilators will be needed and how many are now available, state and local?
5) Test kits and locations and how many and where are they located.
When I question a Charlotte Sun editor, his response as to why no information is available it is Florida and it has always been that way. Nothing about investigation or editorial.
Michael McGarry
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.