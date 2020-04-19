Editor:

Why haven't local and state media demanded information on serious COVID-19 questions such as:

1) Expected percentage of population to be infected both in the state and counties?

2) How many of these are estimated to need hospitalization — state and local?

3) How many ICU beds will be needed, state and local, and how many are now available?

4) How many ventilators will be needed and how many are now available, state and local?

5) Test kits and locations and how many and where are they located.

When I question a Charlotte Sun editor, his response as to why no information is available it is Florida and it has always been that way. Nothing about investigation or editorial.

Michael McGarry

Port Charlotte

