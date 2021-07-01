My prayers for Kobe

were answered

Editor:

I was overjoyed when I saw the article in the paper “Cancer Free”. Sweet Kobe Washington has been in my prayers since I first saw his picture in the Daily Sun and his need for a stem cell match. Unable to find a perfect match, it is an amazing miracle that his dad was only a 50% match and it cured Kobe.

God bless Kobe and his family and may they praise God for this miracle. God is good! Have a wonderful 10th birthday, Kobe.

Mary Brown

Englewood

