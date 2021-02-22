Editor:
I have been reading your paper for 25 years and you have finally sunk to a new low!
After Saturday's historical local news of the Tampa Bay upset of Kansas City Chiefs, the Sunday paper chose to print a picture of fans celebrating at a local sports bar watering hole. OK so far, but overshadowing the picture on the front page was an article attempting to explain that families were, because of the pandemic, now more likely to care for their aging loved ones at home instead of placing them into nursing homes or hospitals where family visitations were prohibited. The concern and compassion are certainly understandable since to die in a home environment with the care of loving family members is often preferable to dying alone in some nursing home.
A good start to the article but on page 4A readers are presented with a photograph of a "cooler" in Springfield, Missouri holding 18 or more deceased humans! My God, don't you have even a little self-respect, for your craft if not for yourself and the loved ones who might have lost one of those people? Would the editor of The Daily Sun allow the picture to be printed if one of those folks under the white sheets were his mother? The irony of the picture is each one of those deceased could represent a tragic loss of our liberty or freedoms in our society today. Good start on track but a train wreck in the end!
Larry McClure
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.