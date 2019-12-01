Editor:
I am an older American. I am asking my members of Congress to address the skyrocketing prescription drug costs. There are bipartisan proposals in Congress to address this so this is the time to finally act legislation into law. I have seen many seniors who cannot afford to keep paying higher and higher prices for their medications.
I have seen many younger families struggle as well. This is an issue that reaches across the generations. We live in a country where that should not be the case. I am asking my Congress members to take this to heart and vote yes to lower drug costs.
Jeanne Sedgwick
Punta Gorda
