LETTER: Pay if forward on Veterans Day

Editor:

"Let us not mourn that such men died, but rejoice that such men lived" — General George S. Patton.

Our freedoms are protected by the selfless sacrifice of men and women whose names we may never know. Each of those names belongs to a face, to a story, a memory. Think about all of the freedoms and privilege that we have in this country and then ask yourself who maintains and protects them.

It has been said that a veteran is someone who, at one point in his or her life, wrote a blank check made payable to the United States of America for an amount up to and including his or her own life.

Veteran stories show ordinary people performing extraordinary deeds, not because they are forced to but because they chose to make the right choice.

It's our traditional way of passing on the epic tales of inspiration.

Let's tackle this disconnect between Americans and service to each other and the fading idea of public service as a civic responsibility.

Those of us who serve you in uniform, ask you to Pay It Forward with a form of public service using your Time, Talent and Treasure.

"You don't pay love back; you pay it forward"

Joe Reynolds
Venice
