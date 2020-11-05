Editor:
I live and pay taxes in North Port and enjoy the amenities that North Port offers. I take my dog to the dog park which allows my dog to run.
My dog is large but docile and occasionally there is a bully that just won't leave her alone and we have to leave. Today we didn't get through the gate when 3 dogs, including a Rottweiler mix came at the gate and wouldn't let us through.
The owners got them away so we could enter. The Rottweiler mix pinned her down 3 times. When I started yelling at the dogs, the Rottweiler turned to me and started barking. In a hurry to leave, I opened the 2nd gate before having her on a leash and she bolted across the road. Thankfully a woman in a city truck, (thank you) was able to point the direction that my dog had run. I was able to locate her and get her in the car.
My question is does anyone read the sign that says your dog must be under the owners control? Sadly, because of a few bully dogs we can no longer enjoy the park.
Roberta Christy
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.