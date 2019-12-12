Editor:

I am beyond tired of being painted as heartless because of my political views. I am not uncaring because I believe able bodied people should work, or at least try to find a job. With unemployment at a 50-year low and the economy booming, jobs are available. And, it is no secret that self sufficiency gives people pride, confidence, and a degree of independence.

So, contrary to the liberal spin on the newest Trump "welfare reform," the modest changes to the current system are a positive step to giving able bodied recipients (without dependents) the incentive to stand on their own two feet.

Nobody will go hungry. All that is required is to take a job, if one is not available you must, take some retraining, perform community service or prove you are looking for work.

Must I remind everyone that President Clinton did the same thing with overwhelming suggest and broad support.

Carolyn M.Brown

Englewood

