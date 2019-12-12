Editor:
I am beyond tired of being painted as heartless because of my political views. I am not uncaring because I believe able bodied people should work, or at least try to find a job. With unemployment at a 50-year low and the economy booming, jobs are available. And, it is no secret that self sufficiency gives people pride, confidence, and a degree of independence.
So, contrary to the liberal spin on the newest Trump "welfare reform," the modest changes to the current system are a positive step to giving able bodied recipients (without dependents) the incentive to stand on their own two feet.
Nobody will go hungry. All that is required is to take a job, if one is not available you must, take some retraining, perform community service or prove you are looking for work.
Must I remind everyone that President Clinton did the same thing with overwhelming suggest and broad support.
Carolyn M.Brown
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.