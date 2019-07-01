I am writing in response to a recent column and article in the North Port Sun. I appreciate the opportunity to correct and clarify Sarasota Memorial’s position and commitment to the city of North Port.
As the only public and only not-for-profit health system in the region, we are proud of the critical role Sarasota Memorial has served for nearly a century. We have grown from a 32-bed facility in 1925 to a regional medical center with an 839-bed acute care hospital and comprehensive network of more than dozen outpatient and urgent care centers providing vital services across the region. We have more than 1,300 credentialed medical staff members, as well as a network of more than 250 primary and specialty care providers that we employ to help offset our region’s physician shortage.
After decades of caring for this community as a single hospital system, we are building a second hospital in Venice to serve the growing South County communities. It has taken years of careful forethought and planning, and considerable staffing and financial resources to reach this milestone. I am happy to report we are on track to complete and open that hospital in late 2021.
Contrary to published reports, I have met personally with many members of the North Port City Commission over the past several months, and have issued a standing invitation to meet with the mayor and others. We have repeatedly shared our progress and vision with North Port city officials and planners and invited the commission to discuss their concerns with our elected governing board at the hospital board’s monthly public meetings.
The Sarasota County Public Hospital Board and I have publicly expressed our commitment to building a hospital in North Port on land we own on Sumter Boulevard. At this time, we remain focused on investing in medical services and infrastructure to recruit and support a medical staff needed to sustain a comprehensive full-service hospital. We continue to expand services at the existing North Port ER & Health Care Center and are developing plans for an outpatient medical facility on the property we own in West Villages. That groundwork is essential to building a hospital that is sustainable and capable of serving the North Port community for decades to come.
David Verinder, CEO
Sarasota Memorial Health Care
