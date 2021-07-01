Science fiction movies suddenly getting real
Editor:
A New York Post online article (April 16, 2021) discussed the use of human embryos and monkey DNA to create a “thing” that possesses DNA from both. Where are the human embryos coming from? Abortion clinics maybe? Who is backing this desecration of human life financially?
Please read the article , google the New York post, 4/16/2021. Then search human embryos and monkeys. This is being done right now in California research and science centers. Take a stand. This will affect your children, grandchildren, great grandchildren.
I urge you to contact your senators, representatives, governors, your pastors and ministers. Print it out and show them this information.
Into sci fi? “I, Robot” was written in 1950 by I. Asimov. “Soylent Green” 1973 check out the movie, “Logan’s Run” 1970. another movie. Are these sci fi books going to become a reality?
You can stop this madness by taking a stand.
Elizabeth Dezenski
Port Charlotte
