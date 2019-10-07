Editor:
Obviously Charlotte County is in control...but as a retired homeowner in Charlotte County, I am upset over the sewer "tie in" cost and the one-year time frame they are allowing the homeowners on Aberdeen Avenue to pay off the $11,000.
Meanwhile, other homeowners in different parts of the same county are given 20 years to pay off the money and are allowed to add it to their mortgages.
They offered a company that is giving a 7.75 % across the board interest rate if you don't have the money. Doesn't matter what your credit score is.
I certainly don't have the money. I'm up against whether or not I have to sell my home over this.
Is there anything that can be done? I can pay over the course of 20 years, but one? How can they do this?
Time is ticking for me, and I don't know where to turn.
Susan Goldhahn
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.