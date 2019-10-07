Editor:

Obviously Charlotte County is in control...but as a retired homeowner in Charlotte County, I am upset over the sewer "tie in" cost and the one-year time frame they are allowing the homeowners on Aberdeen Avenue to pay off the $11,000.

Meanwhile, other homeowners in different parts of the same county are given 20 years to pay off the money and are allowed to add it to their mortgages.

They offered a company that is giving a 7.75 % across the board interest rate if you don't have the money. Doesn't matter what your credit score is.

I certainly don't have the money. I'm up against whether or not I have to sell my home over this.

Is there anything that can be done? I can pay over the course of 20 years, but one? How can they do this?

Time is ticking for me, and I don't know where to turn.

Susan Goldhahn

Port Charlotte

