This is my idea for handling this pandemic and any other similar crisis. I hope this is any idea suggested by others, as I would not like to presume that I am alone in trying to address the distribution problem.
My first suggestion, which already has been put forth by letters to the news media, is stop the internet registration now in place. The present system as has been mentioned before is like throwing a piece of meat to a bunch of wolves.
Second: All citizens requesting the vaccine submit a form which includes all information required by the administrators. This form with the required information can be filed in a computer system available for recall. The information can be sorted and listed to the administrated requirements.
Each submitted form is given a reference number and the citizen who submitted the information is provided with the reference number, as an acknowledgement of receipt of the form and the conference in the system.
Third: The distribution of the medicine be allocated by the number of recipients in each county. If county A has 10,000 requirements, county B has 200 and county C has 500, the total number should be divided in percentages and the medicines allocated according to the percentage of the total. This would be fair.
I hope this message initiates a search for an improved present system. This one is not satisfactory.
Vincent J. Signorello
Punta Gorda
