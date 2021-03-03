Stop the foolishness
at airport
Editor:
It appears the Punta Gorda airport has become an attractive target for possession and operation.
Different parties, different ideas, different results.
Yet it appears that we forget that this very attractive, economic generator is presently quite fortunate to have a very good airline, Allegiant, providing great air service to multiple cities throughout the U.S.
In addition, Allegiant airline has seen fit to invest substantial money in the establishment of a major recreational and hotel complex in Port Charlotte.
Suddenly, there are those that feel the airport management style should be changed.
This makes no sense at all.
Just suppose your only carrier, Allegiant, decides to stop serving PG Airport feeling the shenanigans by different parties in trying to choose a different management style is in nice terms destroying the management style of the Airport carrier and leaves.Also leaving an unfinished complex in Port Charlotte.
The chances of finding another airline and developer to finish the complex are at best nil, since there is no major carrier serving the PG airport and thus a major source for attracting visitors has left, this diminishing the opportunities for visitors to use the complex.
Let us stay the course, in that we have an airline, we have great potential for future growth, and we have a very attractive river (bayside) investment that this community wishes to continue to grow.
Let us stop the foolishness regarding the operation of the airport and continue our path to success.
Jay D. Aldridge
Port Charlotte
