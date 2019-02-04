Editor:
Kudus to the woman from Rotonda who quoted Robert Frost. How beautifully put!
We who have had the good fortune of growing up in the United States have no comprehension of what a wall can represent. I prefer the Statue of Liberty to represent the true meaning of this "great" country and I would rather tear down walls, not erect more.
And to the woman who complained about feeding and offering medical care to aliens: Isn't that what Christianity is all about? Wouldn't it be wonderful if no one needed help to survive? (In a perfect world.)
Until then, how about thanking God for the blessings you've been given and strive to make it a better world.
Cynthia Sergen
North Port
