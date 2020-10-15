Editor:
This letter probably won't be printed because it is not about politics or the current situation with COVID-19, but I think there is a group of people out there that don't get much recognition -- your paper carriers.
My day starts very early and my paper always arrives very early in the morning. My morning ritual includes a cup of coffee and my morning paper. After reading about all that is going on in the world and local area I work the puzzle page.
I am sorry to say that I don't know my carrier's name but he is great at doing his job. I am a senior citizen and cannot walk very far but I can always count on my paper being there in front of my garage door.
Please give the carriers some notoriety for the great job that they do.
Carolyn Williams
North Port
