Biden can be blamed
for many of our ills
Editor:
Our president is an embarrassment. He can’t seem to walk and talk at the same time. What does that say about the left’s thinking process.
We can blame the traitorous fake news for electing him to the most important/powerful job in the world. Just for starters, we can thank Biden for the boneheaded Afghanistan debacle; next, his kissing up to the crazy green leftist, doubling gas prices in less than two years and igniting the highest inflation in 40 years.
And let’s not forget our border crisis. We can’t take care of our own homeless and mentally ill. I’m not a Trump fan but I like his message, i.e. drain the swamp on both sides of the isle.
Unlike every other president in my lifetime, Trump fulfilled every campaign promise and more except healthcare, thanks to his arch enemy John McCain.
Alert: time to think outside the box. Although it hurts, I feel it’s my patriotic duty to offer this advice. Why? We cannot take another two and a half years of either one of the two cabbage heads in the White House.
Here is my advice; Biden should force his cackle laughing, worthless VP to resign, then name a true moderate VP and not be fixated on race and gender.
Next, he does the honorable thing and resigns before his policies push us over the cliff. This would give the left a little hope for 2024. Not to worry, after the November election, “47” will be a lame duck president.
Keith A. Shaffer
Venice
Let’s takes these five steps to fight corruption
Editor:
How about we drop the partisan politics and We the People demand some real fixes that would eliminate 85% of the corruption in government?
1. Strict term limits, and benefits apply only while you hold office.
2. Ban all lobbyists.
3. A simpler/fair tax code that is shorter than our Constitution.
4. Secure our borders.
5. Secure elections, ensuring that only citizens can vote.
6. No bill/law can exceed 25 pages and is made public one month before a vote.
7. Public education is run by the states without any interference from the federal government.
8. All hearings and investigations with all of Congress under oath, and with the person/s under investigation getting to ask questions as well.
9. Except for national elections, no monies can come from outside the city of the state the candidate is running for and they must live in that district.
10. Any and all dealings with forgiven countries must be made public.
Let’s make it a litmus test for all voters. The candidate must agree to fight for all 10 of these proposals.
Bob Kurtz
Venice
Let’s not support the candidates the Democrats want
Editor:
In today’s Venice Gondolier, I was surprised (not really!) to find a full page ad on page 9A endorsing the Democrat-supported candidates for school board.
Then, on page 15A — surprise — your editorial endorsing one of those same Democrat-supported candidates.
In reading your editorial, I was surprised that you were actually pretty complimentary — deservedly so — of incumbent Briget Zeigler. But then you totally veered off course, accusing her of being behind what is definitely a division in our community related to our schools and our school board.
Zeigler has been one of 2 of 5 votes on many votes that directly affect our students, how they’re taught and what they’re taught. This has been nothing new.
Our Sarasota school board has been 3 to 5 for left-wing ideology for the 13 years I’ve lived here. The lock-outs during COVID were finally a wake-up call to many of our parents.
Those parents are now showing up at school board meetings and expressing their displeasure with the actions of our long serving school board. And, almost always supporting the votes of our two conservative board members.
I rarely miss school board meetings and the short comments that parents are allowed to express. That 2-minute time limit is one of many things that will change after ZEM win their seats on the school board.
That’s Zeigler (Bridget), Enos (Tim) and Marinelli (Robyn).
I sincerely hope your readers/our voters will look a bit more deeply into the backgrounds of the Democrat-supported candidates than you appear to have done.
After more than 13 years of the same 2 to 5 votes, it’s time for a change! ZEM!
Barbara M. Vaughn
Venice
Vote to keep common sense on School Board
Editor:
The ‘Our View’ editorial of 7/22/22 states Bridget ‘Ziegler has played a large part in the school board’s growing polarization over the last two years or so.’ I suggest voters consider the effects of learning during/after Covid, and more so, the woke ridiculousness the country’s been exposed to seeping into our public schools, as the problem.
Agreed, politics shouldn’t be in school board decisions, but if we are honest, it’s impossible to keep them out. Ziegler is a proud conservative who prefers children being taught without the social woke tentacles attached and standing for parental rights. You state, “Ziegler’s mission includes opposition to gov’t overreach” and that “parental rights are being given more weight to the detriment of others,” along with low teacher morale & 150 vacant district positions.’
With five family members in public ed., from 5–20 years who’ve seen it all, it’s laughable for you to blame those situations on conservativeness.
“Quality early education, working with teachers” are what you say Dawnyelle Singleton wants – I’d say that should be what every board member wants – but without the social/political/activist/woke issues being pushed.
Voters — do your research and consider who’s in charge of our students and what they are being taught/exposed to. Do you support parents, common sense or wokeness agendas?
What if school districts return to teaching our children basics again to raise up educated students (who can even count change) to one day lead this country. Let’s leave liberal social issues to the parents.
Barb Pifer
Venice
Allowing fish farm off
our coast is a bad idea
Editor:
I was disheartened to read about the approval of a fish factory farm off the coast of Venice (“Fish farm project approved for Gulf”). They plan to raise 20,000 fish, and then if it is deemed a “success,” they will seek to raise 2 million fish at one time.
Many scientists concur that a primary cause of red tide is excessive nutrients in the water, so why on earth would we add so much fish excrement? Will the cages themselves become incubators for red tide? Will the diseases and parasites, common occurrences in crowded pens, be spread to wild fish? How will the pesticides and antibiotics used attempting to control those diseases and parasites impact local species and water quality?
The factory farming of fish, like the factory farming of all animals, is a terrible idea. We should be doing everything we can to avoid a recurrence of the horrific red tide episode that devastated our area several years ago. This is a giant step in the wrong direction.
Stewart David
Venice
Let’s keep the politicians out of making decisions for women
Editor:
In reading the July 23rd letter to the editor titled “you can decide not to become pregnant “ — if only it were that simple. As a young woman, I was married, became pregnant twice using birth control as directed by my doctor.
The second pregnancy came eight months after the first. I did not want to become pregnant again so the doctor decided that an IUD would be the best form of birth control for me. That said the IUD is to be 99.9% effective.
Much to my dismay, I became pregnant once again, been carried a full term pregnancy. How dare anyone insult a woman’s lack of intelligence, as to say she’s too stupid not to know how to not get pregnant. To add insult to injury, the writer insults my mother.
I would like to inform the writer that managing a female body is no easy task. Once the female body begins to cycle, she must deal with that cycle for decades. That includes a constant ebb and flow of hormones. Then the birth control issue comes into play — ugh.
But wait, there’s more. As the female body ages, we get to manage yet another process, menopause. Let’s leave the care of the female body in the hands of professionals, not politicians.
Mary Lynn Monroe
Nokomis
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.