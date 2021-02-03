Editor:

Concerning a letter that ran Jan. 28, I don't consider myself a snowbird or visitor. As far as people not getting a COVID vaccine before the come to Florida, they were not available in October.

No one should have to bow before you, especially me. I purchased my home in 1996, pay full taxes, am not a homesteader, and use only half of the services during the six months I am here. I am only 97 years old and have not tried to get a vaccine yet. I would be embarrassed to write a letter like you did.

Louise Mouchon

Punta Gorda

