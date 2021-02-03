Editor:
Concerning a letter that ran Jan. 28, I don't consider myself a snowbird or visitor. As far as people not getting a COVID vaccine before the come to Florida, they were not available in October.
No one should have to bow before you, especially me. I purchased my home in 1996, pay full taxes, am not a homesteader, and use only half of the services during the six months I am here. I am only 97 years old and have not tried to get a vaccine yet. I would be embarrassed to write a letter like you did.
Louise Mouchon
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.