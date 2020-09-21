Editor:
As a taxpayer, what charges can be leveled at the lawmakers of America. These people have for the last 60 to 70 days have done nothing to stop the B.L.M. people from burning and destroying peoples' livelihood, jobs, and building on an almost daily basis. Why did they allow B.L.M. the right to protest for more than 24 hours. Why did they give B.L.M. the right to burn and destroy people's property down. Why were they given the right to disrespect our police men and women across America.
Why were they given the right to burn our police cars that were bought and paid for with taxpayers' money. This should be coming out of the pockets of our own lawmakers because we already paid for whatever got burned down before. We are not going to be able to keep this up every time something doesn't suit somebody.
Three months ago I think people were behind the B.L.M. Today nobody can see where they have done anything peaceful yet. Today's generation of people are not the ones who made slaves of your people. This should have been taken up generations ago if you wanted some relief from your pain. Why has the B.L.M. people not been given the bill to pay for all the damages they have done.
Richard Boyer
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.