Where is decency

in our society?

Editor:

A neighbor of mine is flying a 3x5 foot flag on a 30-foot pole at his home. The flag is profane, and clearly in view from the main street, side street and canal side. The Charlotte County government claims nothing can be done because of First Amendment rights of free speech.

So where does decency start and stop? Should I be allowed to display a flag that profanes the neighbor’s family or values? Of course not! Enough of the craziness! We are living in a society where hate and lethal weapons are in full view. Life is too short to waste on such ridiculous behavior.

Teresa Weigle

Port Charlotte

