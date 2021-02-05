Editor:
Why
My question to the Board of Directors of the Port Charlotte Cultural Center and I am asking why the center is not open to the public. The Cultural Center has been open to the public for years and was closed due to the pandemic.
The Cultural Center is often times the primary source of contact for many people living in the area of the Cultural Center itself, and for the Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda area. The Beaches Cafe provided both breakfast and lunch. The wide range of services included: art classes, bridge, Mah Jongg, Zumba, and the monthly trivia night just to name a few classes.
With masking and social distancing in place, the Cultural Center should be able to offer their previous offerings at a 50% capacity, as other venues in Florida are doing. The Cultural Center is big enough to provide adequate spacing for all. The Cultural Center has been open to the public for years and its absence is missed by many.
Linda Kopp
Port Charlotte
