See? I told you COVID deaths were over-counted
Editor:
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and individual states are now backtracking on their COVID death statistics, showing those of us who claimed deaths were being over-counted were right all along.
March 14, 2022, the CDC removed 72,277 COVID deaths from the tally, including 24% of those attributed to children under 18. They claim a “coding logic error,” a faulty algorithm, had “accidentally” counted deaths that weren’t related to COVID, such as drowning deaths and drug overdoses.
The CDC used the false death statistics among children to push for COVID shots for 5- to 7-year-olds back in November 2021. As of Feb. 2, 2022, U.S. Health and Human Services is no longer collecting data on hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.
Deaths were initially exaggerated for political — both national and geopolitical — purposes, and now they’re being downplayed for the same reason. Democrats know they cannot win in the midterms unless they declare victory over COVID-19
William Loader
Venice
City needs to fix, then police parking at South Jetty
Edior:
At the South Jetty, the un-enforced parking sign directions continue to take place without any policing.
First, there are 8-10 parking spots when you first enter the lot which read “COMPACT CARS ONLY.” Only to find each day, trucks and large SUVs are parking there.
Second, a local business’ employees and guests exclusively use many parking spaces for their dining, being picked up and dropped off by their golf cart. This may be considered wrong usage of the parking lot.
For local year-round taxpaying residents, we do not get to enjoy what we pay for. Maybe the county/city may want to give locals a sticker or assign resident parking spots? I’m sure we are not alone in our concerns.
Any suggestions how to solve this or does any one else feel the same?
Jane & Tony Monico
Venice
Fox viewers live in alternative universe
Editor:
A letter writer in the April 9 Gondolier complains of all the lies in “Main Stream Media.” She’s right that some news outlets are filled with lies.
She’s just wrong about which outlets peddle lies. Everyone has a right to choose what to believe. She chooses to believe what she sees on Fox News and Newsmax.
I choose to believe what I see on ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC, PBS, BBC, etc. Those outlets live in the real world. Fox viewers live in a parallel universe of alternative facts populated by a lot of very nasty people.
As a result, civil discourse between people in these two universes has become virtually impossible. What a sad state of affairs for our democracy.
David Workman
Venice
Those are truths,
not “Main Stream lies”
Editor:
One of your readers believes the Main Stream Media lies to us, and another one believes that Floridians appreciate Governor DeSantis, who they say speaks plainly and doesn’t back down to “woke ridiculousness.”
Where have these people been lately? Guess they forgot about the large number of Republicans who watch Fox News and were paid to watch CNN for 30 days, and at the end of that 30 day venture, they realized what Fox News sure wasn’t telling them.
What an eye-opener that had to be for those Fox News addicts. Your other reader also forgot that it’s our infamous Florida Gov. DeSantis who pushed through his “Don’t Say Gay” bill that won’t let any teachers discuss any LGBTQ+ issues with their students, and that sparkled a national controversy about it.
And when Disney came out against that same Don’t Say Gay bill, maybe because a Disney heir recently came out as a transgender, our governor wants to punish Disney by changing the independent status the state gave them to build Disney World so many years ago. Nothing like having a governor who is so homophobic that he wants to punish an organization because it doesn’t agree with what he is doing when it comes to gay rights
Main Stream Lies? No, Main Stream Truths ... but the problem is those two readers don’t realize what is the truth versus what are the lies. Maybe they both need to watch CNN for 30 days because like all those other ones who were paid to do that, maybe then they just might realize what’s actually the truth.
Ross Benjamin
Venice
Venice should adopt rules to protect animals during development
Editor:
Not so long ago, Florida developers could legally bury gopher tortoises alive in their burrows. This left them to suffocate or slowly starve to death.
Fortunately, that changed in 2007, when the state recognized gopher tortoises as a threatened species. Now tortoises must be relocated before any land clearing takes place, and property owners must obtain permits from the state to do so.
Unfortunately, unless there are independent assessments of their sites, unscrupulous developers can — and do — just pretend they don’t notice resident tortoises.
Now, as Venice completes new Land Development Regulations (LDRs), we have a chance to prevent that. But sadly, the Planning Commission has ignored the numerous public comments calling for wildlife and habitat protection assessments on all building lots before construction, just as Sarasota County does.
Our gentle gopher tortoises and other threatened species don’t stand a chance if we don’t put protections in place for them. It also happens to be Florida law. Local governments are the last line of defense to ensure that gopher tortoises are not being illegally buried on development sites.
The Planning Commission saw fit to only require such wildlife assessments for building lots over five acres. This in effect could condemn any creature to death that has the misfortune of living on a smaller lot.
I urge City Council to close this loophole when they consider the LDRs. Developers of any size lots should be required to follow Florida state law.
Jan Vertefeuille
Venice
Developer Pat Neal is ruining our pristine areas
Editor:
Developer Pat Neal and his sprawling developments have irrevocably and systematically destroyed Southwest Florida. He buys the land; he builds on the land; he leaves no woodlands untouched.
He is not a hometown hero. He and his family have already and are currently in the process of forever ruining and despoiling one of the last precious and pristine areas of our state. Venice traffic has quadrupled in the last few years.
Now, to add insult to injury, he proposes to build a commercial shopping center on Laurel Road in North Venice that will be the kiss of death for this quiet neighborhood.
We should not be applauding Mr. Neal as another local publication has done As he gets richer, we will be the poorer for what his bulldozers have wrought.
He is polluting our world, displacing our wildlife and destroying nature even as he blithely tells us what wonderful things he is doing for us.
Mr. Neal, we don’t buy it!
Cynthia Greene
North Venice
Inflation is hurting us
Editor:
Over the past 12 months, the consumer price index on all items increased 8.5%. Energy alone increased 27%, which affects everyone. Also, foods — both processed and non-processed — were up 25%. While wages across the country may be up, when factoring inflation, average hourly earnings decreased by 1.7%.
These trends are bad. They hurt the U.S. dollar, and people can’t save as much.
Plus, they hurt investments, and disincentivize people from investing, because returns are adversely impacted. Ultimately, paychecks don’t go as far as they need to because people are forced to spend more money to pay for the things they need the most. In some case people are falling behind.
The situation is so critical, Biden’s own Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said, “Inflation is clearly a great concern.” Really
These are the facts. This is the Biden economy.
When gas prices are up 40%, that may be a rounding error to people like Jeff Bezos, or anyone with the last name “Biden” who lives in Delaware, but for Floridians who live in towns and cities like Eustis or Dunedin, it hurts.
These families are dropping their kids off at school, going to work, buying groceries, and under the Biden economy their savings are dwindling. That’s how inflation works: it’s a redistribution of income from the low-and-mid level income earners to the rich.
Raising interest rates will not fix it. Biden does not know how to correct this mess.
Bill Loader
Venice
