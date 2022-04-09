Are you still believing lies of ‘Main Stream Media?’
Editor:
Did I miss the big write-up from Main Stream Media that Trump “was” innocent of the Russian Collusion hoax? Did they admit it was perpetrated by Hillary and her campaign? Of course not.
But then, Main Stream Media has been lying to you for years and you believed those lies. Watch Fox or NewsMax, and they will show the proof. Everything is recorded now. Does CNN show the proof from the lies they spew daily? No, they just repeat them over and over until you believe it.
Don’t you think it is time to stop listening to the radical media who disenfranchises any one who disagrees with the Biden agenda? Thankfully, the New York Times has finally admitted that Hunter Biden’s laptop is authentic. Remember the boastful story Joe tells how he got the Ukraine prosecutor fired? The prosecutor was investigating a corrupt company that Hunter had ties with.
And how’s that Green New Deal working out for you? Is your family safer and more financially secure?
Remember this past year when you vote in November. Remember that this country was safer and more prosperous under Republican guidance.
Patti Butzlaff
Osprey
Your readers enjoy Gov. DeSantis
Editor:
The Sun editors need to remember who their customers are — Floridians who appreciate a governor who speaks plainly, and doesn’t back down to woke ridiculousness.
While not a homophobe, nor a registered Republican, I support the banning of physical males who identify as females from sport awards, not the competition.
The Sun’s use of the slang slogan defining the educational bill signed in to law is lazy journalism and backs a view of a minority of Floridians and your customers.
Disney does not run the state. Your advertisers will take notice. Maybe California is where you wanna go.
Glenn Albert
Venice
Your stance on current issues is wrong
Editor:
I found your editorial about Lia Thomas and DeSantis to be the usual gaslighting and blatant falsehoods we have come to expect from the mainstream media and the reason most people no longer believe anything you say.
Concerning Lia Thomas and the allowing of a biological male to compete against biological females, this conforms to the Woke view that there is no distinction between the sexes. We can all be whatever we want to be just by wishing it so.
Thus, if Mike Tyson in his prime decided he was a woman, it would be perfectly fair if he boxed in a woman’s division.
It’s fine if the Gondolier editors believe that but it does not conform to reality and most people with half a brain know that.
You totally and falsely mischaracterize The Parental Rights in Education Bill as “The Don’t Say Gay” bill. The bill does not once mention the word “gay.”
Instead, the bill prohibits certain sexual discussions with very young children from kindergarten through 3rd grade and grants parents the right to see their children’s health records.
These might seem like a wild and hateful ideas to you. However, I believe the polling on this bill confirms you are mistaken. The majority of people and even of Democrats believe it is the parent’s responsibility to handle discussions of sexuality with their very young children and not third parties.
Parents also wish to have access to their children’s health records. Good luck opposing those views but again it is you who are out of touch.
John Kelley
Venice
No tower at the Venice Airport
Editor:
An airport tower is a way to expand, especially hours, not control. Recent articles in the Gondolier present excellent reasoning to close the Venice Airport.
It can be done! The airport is like a boil on the south side of Venice, near beaches and on the Island.
Venetians, read the deeds for the airport, available at City Hall. “Shall be maintained for the use and benefit of the public at all times” is the deed’s main theme. Nothing is mentioned about turning the airport private with commercial enterprises or Jetport. The airport is now a Jetport with commercial enterprises and very private.
Venice Aviation Society Inc. (VASI) is extremely involved in the growth of this boil. Read articles in the Gondolier, check City Council minutes and airport sponsored workshop meetings, minutes. It is all there. You will see VASI smokescreens and hyperbole: airport traffic count, mowers make more noise, soot is from fires, jets will be quieter, 911 excuse for privacy and security.
Boil and hyperbole go hand-in-hand with VASI.
Venetians, area residents, get informed — get involved.
Henry Pfeifle
Venice
DeSantis is tackling subjects that needs tackling
Editor:
Your Wednesday, March 30 editorial cautioned Governor Ron DeSantis about taking “hot takes” on controversial topics. Apparently, DeSantis should avoid “third-rail” issues.
The issues of the Parental Rights in Education bill and the impact of transgender athletes in women’s sports are not trivial topics. DeSantis should be speaking out on these issues. Both impact Florida residents. In fact, many of the hundreds of people moving to Florida daily are doing so because of DeSantis’s stance and his courage to speak his mind in an increasingly woke world.
What parents would want some unknown teacher guiding their first grade son or daughter through the complexity of gender issues? Can’t a child of 6 or 7 retain some innocence? The fact that major brands like Disney oppose the Parental Rights bill doesn’t make DeSantis wrong. Their opposition shows how vital it is for the governor to voice his opinion. Disney is big; Parental Rights is not a “third-rail” issue.
Bravo to Gov. DeSantis for championing Emma Weyant, who placed second to Lia Thomas. Is this a “third-rail” topic? No way. Florida has some of the top athletic programs in the country. I have a friend with a golfing granddaughter who is being wooed by the University of Florida.
But this high school sophomore is a pipsqueak who weighs about 100 pounds. I have nightmares of her competing against a 200-pound trans athlete. Title IX has been left in the dust.
Let Gov. DeSantis continue to tackle tough topics.
Mary Anne Ferrigan
Venice
Gov. DeSantis is standing out as a great leader
Editor:
Have you noticed how the print and broadcast media frequently portray Gov. Ron DeSantis as being analogous to former President Trump?
It is my belief they are attempting to diminish and marginalize a strong, successful, independent thinking CEO in the mind of future voters. The problem they are now realizing is the analogous is not sticking. Since the arrival of the coronavirus, our governor has been in the forefront of adhering to the guidance of our medical professionals, while protecting the liberties and employment opportunities of all Florida citizens.
Unlike “blue state” governors, he did not implement measures that forced thousands of businesses to close resulting in the job loss of millions of Americans. He supports our law enforcement community and is not soft on crime as displayed in other “blue states.” He supports parental involvement in a child’s education, especially at an immature age.
He and other governors in the U.S. recognize our southern border to be a freeway for undocumented immigrants and drugs that threaten every citizen. To the dismay of most Americans, those responsible for correcting this debacle have turned a blind eye.
Looking at Florida today, our tourist season and real estate market is exploding. People recognize the successes of Governor DeSantis and what it means to be a Florida resident. They want to live their life now and be able to offer the same to their children.
Mike Clukey
Venice
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.