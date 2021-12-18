Progressive agenda takes away freedoms
Editor:
Progressivism is a political philosophy having social reform as the focus. One well-known philosopher, a social revolutionary, was Karl Marx.
Denying himself any religious values, Marx believed a perfect society could be created. He envisioned a (workers’) utopia where a central force directs all people, cares for all their needs.
The transformation requires the system, the status quo to be destroyed and a race of men no longer guided by morals, ethics or conscience to exist.
Since 1919, tentacles of the Communist Party USA (cpusa.org) have disseminated Marxist ideology through corporate America and American institutions, including academia.
Progressive politicians (progressives.house.gov) and corporate media have advanced the transformative agenda. Social reforms are referred to as ‘rights’ — right to healthcare, right to housing, right to community college, right to paid leave, right to economic security.
Words are redefined to promote the progressive agenda.
In the Marxist realm, violence is justified as a means to an end. Historical statues have been destroyed and cities have been allowed to burn in the name of social justice. Progressive policies, such as no-cash bail and defund the police measures, have enabled and emboldened criminals.
Retailers are currently requesting Congress to assist in curtailing the smash-and-grab epidemic, a social epidemic resulting from progressive justice reform policies.
The vision of a perfect society is enthralling. Emotions overcome logic. However, societies that progress to this Marxist ideal become entrapped (by government).
In reality, the transformative progressive agenda is meant to destroy freedom.
Jane Hulse
Venice
‘Basket of deplorables’ is probably the right description
Editor:
Well, it’s “Good Will Toward Men” — the time when we celebrate the season but there’s some growing concern because ex-President Donald Trump didn’t have any Good Will when he made a nasty profanity-laced lashing-out at former Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu for his congratulation call to Joe Biden on his election victory.
Amazing how Trump attacks everyone, friend and foe alike. So was Hillary Clinton right when she said that Trump’s “basket of deplorables” were a threat to our democracy?
The only book Donald Trump apparently ever read was Mein Kampf so he could study Hitler’s strategy in taking over Germany.
So who are those deplorables? Some are Evangelicals, uneducated, white supremacists, Neo-Nazis, Proud Boys and even Republicans like Ohio’s Congressman Jim Jordan, who believes the Democrats are like Nazis and need to be exterminated.
Add Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who wants to establish a state militia that will only answer to him. And now five Venice Middle School kids were disciplined for tracing a Swastika on their school bus and chanting “FJoe Biden.”
Look no further for where that came from than U.S. 41 and Laurel Road. You might see some adults there with Trump/Pence flags flying, waving anti-Biden signs with those exact same words that those kids chanted at passing cars.
How much more deplorable could it get? Don’t hold your breath, because it sure looks like Hillary was right. Our democracy definitely is in serious peril, and it’s sad that so many of those standing on 41 don’t even care.
Ross Benjamin
Venice
We have always had climate changes
Editor:
Doesn’t anyone out there in la la land know any history? I’m talking about climate change. Of course, there is climate change, and we may now be in the fifth major period of climate change since the time of Christ.
They have all lasted 300 – 500 years. The first was the Roman Warming Period. We have no data, but archeologists considered it a warming period by studying excavations and ancient texts.
The second was the most terrible one, the Medieval Cooling Period, when low temperatures led to mass starvation, plagues and population declines.
The third was the Medieval Warming Period, which we know was warmer than now. Greenland was colonized because it lost its ice, and England exported wine from grapes grown there.
The fourth was the Little Ice Age, when famine swept Ireland, forcing so many to flee to Europe and the USA to escape starvation.
Many climate scientists choose 1900 as an arbitrary date for the end of this period. If they had chosen a different date, we might not be talking about a 1.8F temperature rise since then. Even so, the rise is moderate.
Almost all of mankind lived short lives of poverty and desperation until the advent of the modern use of fossil fuels. It was the biggest of all game changers that gave us our present standard of living and comfort.
For Biden and the left to talk of doing away with fossil fuels is madness that will leave us all cold and poor.
Russell Wilcox
Port Charlotte
On that morning, prayer is what rescued me
Editor:
As I’ve gotten older, I find that my body just doesn’t keep up with the work that I do as well as it used to. Stiff joints, sore muscles, aches and pains and cramps are an everyday thing.
The other morning, I got out of bed and dropped my glasses. I kneeled down to pick them up and had to reach under the bed.
When I tried to get up, my knees were locked and I couldn’t rise up. After a minute or so of trying, I gave up. I called my wife and she ran in to help but when she bent over, her back went out.
There we were — knees on the floor, both bent over. We just looked at each other and held hands. We both figured that we might as well pray while were down here.
We prayed and laughed, and prayed some more. Twenty minutes. What a wonderful, eye opening time we had with our Father God down there on our knees together.
God came to our rescue.
Maybe stiff knees aren’t so bad after all, and oooh, the prayers that were answered that morning.
God Bless!
Charles Pease
Englewood
